The social media star broke the internet again by letting her blonde strands down

JoJo Siwa Takes Out Her Signature Side-Ponytail in New TikTok Ahead of Her 17th Birthday

JoJo Siwa is making waves on social media once again. The Internet star she ditched her signature side-ponytail while participating in a new TikTok trend.

On Monday, the Dance Moms alum uploaded her version of the new viral “Wipe It Down” challenge circulating on the popular social media app. In the trend, users wipe down a mirror to reveal an alter ego.

Siwa, known for styling her hair in a super-high ponytail and accessorizing with large bows, began the video with her usual look, complete with a sequin puffer jacket.

However, as the dancer wiped down her mirror, she appeared on-screen in a casual Gucci t-shirt and her long blonde hair let out of her pony-tail in loose waves. Siwa seemed to embrace the new look, giving her viewers a full twirl.

"IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW," Siwa captioned the clip, as she celebrated her 17th birthday on Tuesday.

In the comments of the video, some fans speculated whether the video meant Siwa would be showing off a new style as a 17-year-old, one writing, "IS SHE SAYING THAT HER NEW AGE WILL MEAN SHE TRIES OUT DIFFERENT STYLES????"

Her new video quickly amassed over 4 million likes and over 21 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. However, this isn't the first time Siwa has let her hair down for a TikTok.

In April, Siwa first shocked fans when she let down her long, wavy locks in a video set to “Float on the Sound (Ey)” by Tiagz. The teen first appears in a rainbow-colored bomber jacket and matching bow, before quickly swapping into several other iconic bold ensembles each paired with a side-ponytail.

She finally ends the clip with a totally pared-down look — sporting her natural hair and a black T-shirt.

“Omg this is a whole other JoJo and i love it," one fan commented on the video, while another called the reveal a “historic moment.”

However, it seems like her ponytail is here to stay for now as on Tuesday she shared a video in honor of her birthday rocking the hairstyle and a sparkly purple bow.