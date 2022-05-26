JoJo Siwa Brings Back Playful '90s Pigtails with Her New Short Hairstyle

JoJo Siwa never misses an opportunity to go "full out," especially when it comes to her trademark glitter glam.

On Friday May 19, the dancer, influencer and activist appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview and impromptu birthday celebration. For the occasion she sported playful pigtails decorated with gold glitter tassels and a Beetlejuice-esque pinstripe suit that featured an open back and ribbon closure.

During the interview, Siwa reflected on her career from her viral single "Boomerang" (which has garnered close to one billion YouTube views since its release) to her aspirations of becoming Lady Gaga.

"My dream is to either play [her] in a biopic of her life one day," Siwa shared. But of course, with her professional dancing background, appearing in one of Gaga's shows is also on her bucket list. "If that doesn't happen my next dream is to just be a backup dancer for her for one day," added.

While the two share the same choreographer, Richard Jackson, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant said she's already prepared for the opportunity.

"I know about 20 [to] 25 Lady Gaga dances that she does at her concerts and I tell Richie all the time 'Listen one day a dancer's gonna be sick, they're not gonna be on stage, you're gonna have one hour to find someone who knows the whole set and you're gonna call me and I'm gonna be prepared'," she said of her plan.

She also opened up about her new role as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

"The show came out I think the year after I was born so it's been around literally my whole life. It's crazy to think about," she said of the full circle moment.

She continued: "It's just so cool to think that this show is such an iconic piece of the dance world and of dance history. Every dancer that has such a household name was born on the show…[and] it gives dancer's such a platform. So, to be a part in this way means the world to me."

Since chopping off her signature blonde locks into a daring pixie cut back in April, the social media influencer has been busy experimenting with her style.

In addition to her talk show appearance, Siwa sported the spiky space buns for her birthday celebration at The Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, this time accessorizing with blue bobble hair ties. She paired the look with a yellow JoJo Siwa tee shirt, neon gradient sneakers and colorful charm necklaces.

When her hair isn't secured in pigtails , Siwa's go-to style is a textured pixie cut. Last month, she posted a TikTok tutorial on how to achieve her everyday curls, in which she joked that her hair made her look like "Jake Paul, Justin Bieber, maybe even Ellen [DeGeneres]".

Earlier this month, she also shared how her new style has impacted her fashion choices in an interview on ABC's The View.