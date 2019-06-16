JoJo Siwa Addresses Makeup Kit Being Recalled for Containing Asbestos: 'It Is Serious to Me'

Image zoom Jojo Siwa/Youtube

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa has some “more serious” things to speak about on her YouTube channel.

On Saturday, over a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced her make-up kit tested positive for asbestos and issued a warning to stop using the product, Siwa shared a video on YouTube to address the situation.

“Recently it’s been brought up to my attention that there has been a problem with one of my products in Claire’s stores, with one of the JoJo makeup products,” the 16-year-old Dance Moms alum stated in the video. “I just want to let everyone know that, no matter what, safety is myself and Nickelodeon’s No. 1 priority in everything, in every JoJo product and in everything out there.”

“This product is something that, with a lot of things, that I put my trust into other people’s hands, [and] we are working really, really hard to make sure that this product is recalled and off all shelves,” she continued. “And also that anyone who has this product, you can get a refund… If it’s used or it’s unused, you can get a full refund.”

The YouTuber went on to thank fans for being understanding and said that she is not taking the situation lightly.

“But I just wanna let you guys know the situation, and I hope you understand and I thank you for understanding, because it is serious to me, and it means a lot to me,” Siwa added. “‘Cause it is my name, and it is my brand, and it is my face — quite literally.”

On June 6, the FDA released a formal statement about the product’s recall on Twitter. According to USA Today, the FDA announcement regarding Siwa’s makeup kit came just three months after other Claire’s products were pulled from the shelves for also containing asbestos, a carcinogen linked to lung cancer and mesothelioma.

“Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled,” the statement read, along with an image of Siwa’s metallic, heart-shaped set.

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

Claire’s released a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit,” it read. “Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations. In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination. Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer first found fame after appearing on the hit show Dance Moms. She later took her talents to social media, where she has become a breakout star with her own YouTube channel, garnering 9.7 million subscribers.