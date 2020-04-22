JoJo Siwa surprised the world by ditching her signature look — and her fans are floored.

The Dance Moms alum, 16, who typically styles her hair in a super-high ponytail accessorized with large bows, switched things up on Tuesday in a new TikTok video, showing off her long, wavy locks.

In the video set to “Float on the Sound (Ey)” by Tiagz (which has over 14.3 millions views), Siwa appears in a rainbow-colored bomber jacket and matching bow, before quickly swapping into several other bold ensembles each paired with a side-ponytail. She finally ends the clip with a totally pared-down look — sporting her natural hair and a black T-shirt — which sent viewers buzzing.

One fan commented on the post, “Omg this is a whole other JoJo and i love it.” While another called the reveal a “historic moment.”

While social distancing at her candy-colored California home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Siwa has treated fans to a numbers of posts showing off her bold fashion, as well as her killer dance moves, after having to cancel the rest of her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

In March, the YouTube star announced the cancellation in a statement on Instagram writing, “You all know that this tour means the world to me. I absolutely love going to every city and performing for all of you. I care about all my fans so much and keeping everyone safe is my top priority.”

Despite the tour cancellation, Siwa told PEOPLE in March that she still has upcoming projects on the horizon.

“I have so much and I just can’t talk about it. I have new music — I actually just got one of my new songs back, which I’m so excited to listen to. I’ve got music videos coming out, I’ve got more secret TV and movie situations coming out, but I can’t talk about any of them and it’s horrible!”

One of those “secret” TV projects happened to be her participation in The Masked Singer. It was recently revealed that she appeared as the T-Rex on the show. While she did not qualify for the Super Nine, she did talk to PEOPLE about her time on the show. “I think if anybody got the opportunity to be on The Masked Singer, they’d be crazy to say no,” said Siwa. “So for me, I was like, I have to do it! I can’t say no to this. It’s such a good opportunity.”

While her fans wait to see what she does next, Siwa has advice for how they can spend their time while social distancing at home. “Just do something that you’ve always wanted to do because now we have the time. Like for me, I’ve always wanted to get a six-pack and I’m like you know what, I have the time right now and I have the facilities, I’m doing it. So that’s my goal for this little time period. Learn a new language! Better yourself in this time.”

