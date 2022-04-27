JoJo Siwa Jokes 'We Have Turned Into Justin Bieber' While Doing a Short Hair TikTok Tutorial

The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul gave followers an insight into her everyday hair routine one month after debuting her dramatic cut

JoJo Siwa should add beauty influencer to her growing resume.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old dancer and social media superstar revealed how she's been styling her new short hair look in a quick step-by-step tutorial posted on her TikTok.

The Dance Mom alum started her routine by applying oil to her wet hair then combing it out in a back and forth motion. She followed up with a sea salt and volume spray to add texture to her mane then dried it using a combination of her hands and a hand-shaped hair dryer diffuser. The next clip cut to Siwa with wild blown out hair which she noted makes her "feel shaggy."

After doing simple makeup, she went on to style her hair with tight perm-like curls using a "really tiny little" curling iron and texture spray.

"We have successfully turned into Jake Paul, Justin Bieber, maybe even Ellen [DeGeneres]," she joked at the end of the video, adding a bit of Siwa humor to the tutorial.

The video, which has garnered over one million likes since its upload, comes one month after the performer ditched her signature long ponytail for a statement pixie cut.

Before the big reveal, she posted an Instagram reel of her stylist snipping her long blonde locks followed by a glowing selfie of the drastic cut. She then went on her Instagram story to explain the style.

"So I just got my haircut yesterday," Siwa said of the hair change. "I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"

She also uploaded a TikTok showing off her new do, flipping her hair to the lyrics of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and captioning the video "HAPPPPPPY"

Earlier this year, Siwa celebrated her one year anniversary of coming out on Instagram with a gallery featuring her April 2021 PEOPLE cover.

"In the last 364 days I've felt more love than ever," she said of her journey in a heartfelt caption. "Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect," she continued. "Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈"

In addition to her dancing videos, style transformations and empowering posts, Siwa has also used social media to address rumors around her career.

Earlier this month, the musician spoke out on why she wasn't invited to this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards even though she was nominated for the Favorite Social Music Star category. "A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," she said in an Instagram video. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

