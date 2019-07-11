JoJo Siwa Just Dropped a New Line of Merch for Prime Day — and It's Already Selling Out Fast

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Youtube star JoJo Siwa is halfway through her first major tour, D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, and if you haven’t been able to score tickets to the concert, you can still be the coolest parent around by snagging some of her new merch for your little ones. The former Dance Moms star is one of the 10 celebrities who have teamed up with Amazon to launch exclusive deals and new products in celebration of Prime Day 2019, which is slated to begin on Monday, July 15.

For Siwanatorz, this means you can shop everything from graphic tees and scooters to colorful hoodies and JoJo’s signature hair bows. There’s even an accessory kit that features three new exclusive outfits to dress up your singing JoJo doll with. The exclusive items are available to Prime members, and if you’re not one yet, don’t fret — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop the launch and other Prime Day deals now.

But you’ll have to act fast if you want to score this fun and colorful merch for your kiddos. The items may have just launched this week but some of the pieces, including these adorable roller skates, are already almost sold out. So we suggest adding them to your shopping cart ASAP!

Check out the entire line here or scroll down to shop a few of our favorite pieces from the exclusive launch.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! JoJo Siwa Three Bow Bundle, $22.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! JoJo Siwa Little Girl Athletic Hoodie, $24.48 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! JoJo Outfit Pack, $12.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! JoJo Siwa Glitter Everywhere Pull Over Hoodie, $15.69; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! PlayWheels JoJo Aluminum Scooter, $49.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! JoJo Siwa Girls Peace Love Dance Tee, $12.14 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com