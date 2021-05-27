The Nickelodeon star displayed her wavy blonde hair in a few of her birthday posts

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Bow and Lets Her Hair Down While Celebrating in Birthday Bouncy House

JoJo Siwa let loose and let her hair down!

The Nickelodeon star, 18, posted a video and photos this week with her tresses styled without her signature bow.

In one post, Siwa shared that she received a bounce house from Nickelodeon as a birthday present. Her birthday was on May 19.

"OMGGGGG!!!! Look at what @nickelodeon sent me for my birthday!!!!🥳 thank you so much to everyone at Nickelodeon for this epic bounce house surprise!!!!" she captioned the video as she jumped without her hair in a ponytail.

"Enjoy 😊🎉," the network commented.

Siwa also wore her hair down during a recent trip to the airport.

Sporting a sweatshirt that said "Adult (ish)," the Masked Singer alum had her wavy hair on display as she went through security.

"Adult (ish)," she captioned the photo posted on Tuesday.

Fans used to her signature bow hairstyle were shocked, but had nothing but positive things to say to Siwa.

"THE HAIR IS DOWN EVERYONE I REPEAT THE HAIR IS DOWN THIS IS NOT A DRILL," a fan exclaimed.

Another wrote, "YAY YOU HAVE YOUR HAIR DOWN."

"Hair up, hair down she still looks like JoJo 🥺," one person said.

Siwa – who recently came out – rarely lets fans get a glimpse of her hair down.

In June, the YouTube personality shocked fans by debuting freshly dyed brunette hair in a TikTok video. In that same clip, Siwa wore her hair down in loose waves.

Siwa later called the internet's reaction "hilarious" to their surprise of her hair down.