JoJo Siwa Rocks Hot Pink Hair on the Red Carpet: Watch Her Transformation!

JoJo Siwa showed off her temporary hair dye hack on TikTok

By
Published on October 13, 2022 12:40 PM
jojo siwa
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty

JoJo Siwa has a new love in her life — and now a new look!

At the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the 19-year-old singer debuted an edgy hot pink hairstyle. The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer paired the bright hairstyle with a matching feathered jacket, bedazzled black skirt, sneakers and crystal eye jewelry.

Siwa posted a video of her hair transformation on TikTok the same day, as well possibly a new makeup trick. Fans pointed out that she used an eye shadow from Morphe 2 x Maddie Ziegler Changement 16 Pan Artistry Palette to turn her blonde tresses hot pink. Ziegler and her pal Siwa both starred together on Dance Moms.

Fans immediately praised the hair change, with one writing, "You look so magical I really love youuuu!!!!"

Another TikTok follower wrote, "Giving Pink and Lady Gaga vibes and I'm here for it."

Ever since cutting off her signature ponytail, Siwa has established herself as a hair chameleon.

In April, she debuted the short 'do on Instagram, simply captioning a gorgeous selfie, "HAPPPPPY."

"So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled…"

jojo siwa
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Continued Siwa: "But let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"

Siwa also shared other exciting news on social media this week.

She posted a carousel of images of herself and Avery Cyrus that included a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo Be My GF?" during a visit to Disney World.

Siwa simply captioned the post, "Week 1012!!"

jojo siwa, avery cyrus
Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. jojo siwa/instagram

In a YouTube post on Sunday, Siwa also spoke openly about their relationship after the pair shared an onscreen kiss.

"Long story short, Avery and I, if you can't tell already, we really, really like each other," said Siwa. 'At least I think she really really likes me!"

Cyrus then replied that she felt the same way, adding a kiss on the top of Siwa's head.

In January, the YouTube sensation celebrated one year since she came out as part of the LGBTQI community, writing that she has "felt more love than ever" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

