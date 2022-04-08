JoJo Siwa Is 'Obsessed' and Experimenting with Her New Short 'Do: 'It's Gonna Be Different Every Day'

The former Dance Moms star, who's sported a high ponytail for the majority of her career, debuted her new short cut on Instagram Thursday, simply captioning a gorgeous selfie, "HAPPPPPY"

JoJo Siwa is brushing up potential styles for her new pixie cut!

After saying goodbye to her signature long locks on Thursday, the 18-year-old singer and dancer shared how she's adjusting to life with dramatically different locks.

"Yesterday I went for the like down and curly moment, but today I went for a up and back moment," Siwa said via Instagram stories, "but let me know what y'all think, I think I might be into the up and back."

As she continues to figure out what looks good, Siwa acknowledged she's on a path of discovery — and an exciting one! "I mean, it's gonna be different everyday as I'm still learning how to do it," she added.

"It's way different that long hair, it's crazy," said the Dance Moms star, "but I'm obsessed."

The Dancing with the Stars alum, who sported a signature high ponytail for the majority of her career, debuted her new short 'do on Instagram Thursday, simply captioning a gorgeous selfie: "HAPPPPPY."

In the photo, Siwa, smiled at the camera as she showed off her short-on-the-sides, long-on-top style.

In January, the YouTube sensation celebrated one year since she came out as part of the LGBTQI community, writing that she has "felt more love than ever" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️," she wrote in part.