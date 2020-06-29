JoJo Siwa Shocks Fans by Dyeing Her Signature Blonde Hair Brunette: 'I Did It'

After ditching her iconic ponytail last month, the YouTube star's continuing to experiment with a new hairstyles

Bye, bye, blondie!

JoJo Siwa shocked fans on Monday when she debuted a brand-new switched-up hairstyle: a dark chocolate brown color. The 17-year-old YouTube star has become known for her signature side ponytail, oversize bows and golden blonde locks, but it appears she decided it was time to make a change now that hair salons begin to reopen across the country.

Siwa debuted her new look with a TikTok video that she also shared on Instagram. At the beginning of the video, the star stood with her iconic blonde ponytail hairstyle as she mouthed the viral sound used on TikTok that says: "Girl don't do it, it's not worth it. I'm not gonna do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I'm not gonna do it."

Then in the next clip, Siwa walked into the frame with her hair wore down in loose waves and a freshly dyed brunette hue. "I did it," she said.

The star's friends and fans were freaking out in the comments of Siwa's post shortly after she showed off her new look. "I WAS NOT READY FOR THAT," one person commented.

Someone else said, "THE COLOUR SUITS YOU SO MUCH I CANT EVEN OMG 😍💕."

This isn't the first time Siwa has made waves on social media because of her hair. In May, the YouTuber took down her signature side-ponytail while participating in a TikTok trend and caused some craze among her fans.

"Jojo is quickly becoming cooler and cooler each day. This is incredible," wrote one fan. Another person said, "You’re hair is looking so much healthier!!"

The star told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she thought the internet's reaction to ditching her ponytail was "hilarious."