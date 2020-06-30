"Brown hair was fun.... but blonde is my thing!!!" the YouTube star said after her brief stint as a brunette

JoJo Siwa Goes Back to Blonde Just Days After Dyeing Her Hair Brunette in TikTok Reveal

JoJo Siwa brought her blonde hair back!

Two days after the YouTube personality shocked fans by debuting her freshly dyed brunette hair in a TikTok video, Siwa, 17, posted another TikTok revealing that she dyed her hair back to her signature golden shade.

"we back!👱🏻‍♀️," she captioned the TikTok video which showed her dancing with brunette hair in one clip and then her new blonde hair in the following one. Siwa mouthed along to the song playing in the video which said: "I don't really care about what they say / Ima come back like a boomerang / Won't let the haters get their way."

Siwa also posted a selfie of her blonde hair on Instagram after getting it colored by Matt Rez at Meche Salon in Los Angeles. She captioned the photo, "brown hair was fun.... but blonde is my thing!!!👱🏻‍♀️"

Fans couldn't believe Siwa's quick color change and expressed their surprise in the comments. "You were brunette for like 2 days haha," one person said. Someone else wrote, "how did you just go from blonde to brunette to blonde again in like 2 minutes?"

"Holy Christ I am PRAYING for your hair girl 😂❤️," another fan commented.

Siwa has also made waves on social media every time she takes down her signature side-ponytail and oversized bow and has called the internet's reaction "hilarious."