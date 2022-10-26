JoJo Siwa's father will hear about this!

The 19-year-old singer and YouTuber showed off her Slytherin best on social media Tuesday, dressing in green-lined Hogwarts robes to play the villainous Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy for Halloween.

With her hair slicked back in a platinum-blond look, Siwa gave an uncanny resemblance to Tom Felton, who played the character in the blockbuster film adaptation of the beloved book series.

Siwa didn't just look the part, she acted it too. In a video she shared to Instagram, Siwa mouthed one of Felton's pieces of dialogue from the first movie, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"This is Crabbe, and Goyle. And I'm Malfoy — Draco Malfoy," she recited silently over the first line, nailing Felton's mannerisms.

"Think my name's funny, do you? There's no need to ask for yours. Red hair, and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley," the snarky dialogue continued.

The dialogue is one of the first things Draco ever says to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint) while introducing himself and his cronies at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — only for Harry to rebuff his offer of friendship moments later.

"Draco Siwa 🐍 🐍 🐍," Siwa captioned the fun video on Instagram, paying homage to the Slytherin house emblem of a snake with her emoji choice.

Among the comments on Siwa's TikTok video of her costume was one from girlfriend Avery Cyrus, who quipped, "All [of a] sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy."

Siwa confirmed her relationship with Cyrus earlier this month, posting a social-media carousel of the pair together that included a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo Be My GF?" at Walt Disney World.

Felton, meanwhile, recently released a memoir titled Beyond the Wand, in which he reveals behind-the-scenes details about his time making the Harry Potter films, which first premiered in 2001 and ended with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The 35-year-old actor opened up about the book and playing Draco on CBS Mornings last week, saying that despite their onscreen rivalry, he has a "fantastic" relationship with Radcliffe, 33, today.

"I love the man dearly," said Felton. "I don't see him as much as I'd like to — that's the same for all of us, really. But I consider him a brother, definitely. Huge amounts of respect for him."

In his memoir, Felton also heaps praise upon their costar Robbie Coltrane, who played the half-giant Hogwarts keeper of keys and grounds, Rubeus Hagrid, and recently died at age 72.

"He had a good dose of Hagrid in him: the big friendly giant who never lost sight of what was important in life," Felton says in the book.