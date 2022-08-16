JoJo Siwa Trades Pixie Cut for a Long, Shaggy Mullet in Latest TikTok — and Her Fans Have Thoughts

JoJo Siwa's hair transformations aren't over yet.

In a new TikTok shared on Monday, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum shocked fans with her latest hair change — a long mullet!

Siwa revealed the look by tossing her blonde locks over her shoulders while mouthing a TikTok soundbite that refers to being a "mullet daddy" (the audio is originally from YouTube gamer Quackity). She also wore an orange tinsel zip-up vest to match her bold new hairstyle.

"It's giving….🤠🤠🤠," she captioned the video, hinting at her hair's Western flair.

In another TikTok uploaded only hours before, Siwa debuted the 'do while sitting in the car. She began the video with her pixie cut, which then became her new length mullet with a quick swish of her hair.

After seeing her new style, fans compared Siwa to Billy Ray Cyrus (the frontman of mullet fashion) and Tiger King's Joe Exotic (who also sports a platinum blonde mullet) while also calling her "JoJo Dirt".

Siwa has yet to reveal if the hair is for a photo shoot or something she's trying out more long term.

Siwa is known for breaking the internet with her 360 hair transformations as much as she is for her dance moves.

In April, she ditched her bow-adorned long pigtails for a more mature shaggy pixie cut. She debuted the look on Instagram, captioning an all-smiles selfie with "HAPPPPPY."

"Yesterday I went for the like down and curly moment, but today I went for a up and back moment," Siwa said on her Instagram Stories. "but let me know what y'all think, I think I might be into the up and back." She also shared that she was "obsessed" with the cropped cut.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Alongside her fun style, the So You Think You Can Dance judge has also been open about her haircare journey.

In a TikTok posted in July, Siwa addressed her bald spot that lies on the side of her head, near her ear. The video relayed screenshots of her as a child crying in episodes of the Lifetime dance-centered series, referring to the source of her hair's condition. "Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there," she captioned the clip.

After a fan asked her whether or not it stemmed from her famous pigtails, Siwa clarified that it was caused from "a really bad stress rash" from partaking in the show. "I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there," she explained.

"So now I'm carrying her love with me. Right there," she concluded the video.