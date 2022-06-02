Each of JoJo Fletcher's wedding bands were crafted by Ring Concierge, a female-founded custom engagement ring and fine jewelry line

JoJo Fletcher Has 3 Gorgeous Wedding Bands Following Ceremony to Jordan Rodgers — See Each Ring!

JoJo Fletcher is blinged out!

The Bachelorette alum, 31, tied the knot with Jordan Rodgers in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, last month.

During the ceremony, Fletcher was presented with three wedding bands from Rodgers, 33, which were each crafted by the female-founded custom engagement ring and fine jewelry line, Ring Concierge.

The brand shared an intimate peek at each wedding band on their Instagram Story Wednesday, giving fans a close-up look at the stunning pieces that Fletcher now owns.

Ring Concierge first shared that they created an "insane" group of rings for Fletcher "to mix up her bridal stack with," playfully adding, "Why pick just one band, right??"

In a follow-up post, the brand then shared that Fletcher first received the line's Sideways Emerald Bezel Band, which they called "a fun twist on a traditional band." Ring Concierge added: "The Emerald Cut adds a different type of sparkle to her stack."

JoJo Fletcher Owns 3 Gorgeous Wedding Bands Following Calif. Ceremony — See Each Ring! Credit: RING CONCIERGE/Instagram

Next, Ring Concierge revealed that Fletcher then got the Micro Pavé Eternity Band in Platinum, "to break up the yellow gold."

The ring that the reality star received, according to the brand, is its 1.60mm width option. The ring is also available in a 1.35mm width size as well.

JoJo Fletcher Owns 3 Gorgeous Wedding Bands Following Calif. Ceremony — See Each Ring! Credit: RING CONCIERGE/Instagram

Finally, Ring Concierge detailed that Fletcher "finished" her ring stack up with the Petite Radiant.

"It added sooo much sparkle to the stack," the jewelry line added, alongside a photograph of all three rings stacked together.

JoJo Fletcher Owns 3 Gorgeous Wedding Bands Following Calif. Ceremony — See Each Ring! Credit: RING CONCIERGE/Instagram

Ring Concierge also revealed on their Instagram Story that Rodgers' wedding band was also from their line as well.

In a video, the brand showed off the star's ring, writing that Rodgers "selected this contemporary beveled band with a matte finish and high-polish edges."

JoJo Fletcher Owns 3 Gorgeous Wedding Bands Following Calif. Ceremony — See Each Ring! Credit: RING CONCIERGE/Instagram

Fletcher and Rodgers got married in May, six years since their engagement on The Bachelorette's finale in 2016.

"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," Fletcher previously told PEOPLE. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."

"It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together," she added.

Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers | Credit: Valorie Darling

Fletcher wore an Ines di Santo gown, and exchanged personal vows with Rodgers during the intimate ceremony as family and friends, including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk, looked on.

Later, guests at the black tie event, designed by Gianna SanFilippo and produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR, gathered for an elegant Italian outdoor dinner of pasta, steak, and fish before celebrations continued.