JoJo Fletcher is one lucky lady. The former Bachelorette star just got another gorgeous, jaw-dropping diamond engagement ring from her fiancé Jordan Rodgers — and we just got a close up view of her new bling from every angle.

The reality TV star, 28, revealed on Sunday that her beau surprised her with another diamond, after initially proposing to Fletcher on the finale episode of season 12 in 2016.

The stars took to Instagram to show off the rock, a 5-carat custom-designed oval cut diamond ring by jeweler Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!” Rodgers, a former NFL player and brother of Aaron Rodgers, wrote. “I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama … just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!”

He continued: “So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her.”

Rodgers initially proposed with a diamond from Neil Lane, which he picked out of a curated selection provided by the hit ABC reality show. This time, he tapped Wegman to work on a custom design for Fletcher.

“He wanted to create something that really reflected her personal style and also it was important to him that he creates something custom, rather than being handed five ready-made rings and see if she’ll pick one,” Wegman exclusively tells PEOPLE.

The jeweler explained that Fletcher and Rodgers stopped in her studio to try on different size diamonds and different settings to find her favorite. Fletcher initially thought that they may purchase a new ring in the future, but Rodgers wanted to surprise his bride-to-be and made a second visit to the shop without her knowing.

“He then called me a few weeks later and said ‘I want to buy one without her knowing and I want to re-propose.’ So the whole thing actually was a complete surprise [to Fletcher],” Wegman explains. “She had no idea he was going to buy her a 5-carat ring. Without her knowing at all, he created this ring with us, and re-proposed. Considering they were already engaged, I thought that was the sweetest thing I’ve ever heard.”

She pulled the best oval diamonds on the market for him to select from. He decided on a “Whisper Thin oval ring” featuring two-tone 14K yellow gold and platinum band with a delicate white diamond with encrusted hidden halo that makes it look like the diamond is “floating on a really thin gold band.”

“I think the size of the diamond he selected was a huge surprise to her. I don’t think she was expecting him to buy her something so large, which I think she’s loving,” says Wegman.

The hidden halo is a special feature that can only be seen from side angles. “It’s basically the nice little detail only the person wearing it can see. It’s added sparkle. You have to have platinum work underneath the diamond to make it secure. By covering it with these little diamonds it makes it really, really pretty and feminine and fun.”

Fletcher was absolutely blown away by the second surprise proposal.

“Wow… ok excuse the novel I’m about to write,” Fletcher began an Instagram post. “I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭 I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real.”

“We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to,” the former Bachelorette star added. “Times were not always easy … they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship.”

“I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 … but I think you know by now from me balling hysterically and totally blacking out,” she joked. “The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

In addition to wedding planning, the two are busy working on their CNBC series, Cash Pad. The series follows the couple as they help ordinary homeowners transform their unused properties into gorgeous and lucrative vacation rentals.

Cash Pad airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.

