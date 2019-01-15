How JoJo Fletcher Gets a Luminous, Glowy Makeup Look in the Cold Winter Months

JoJo Fletcher thinks you should get your glow on, no matter how cold it is outside.

“We like doing that glowy everyday look. But I feel like people kind of get scared of that summer glow in the winter,” Fletcher said during a new episode of Engaged with JoJo and Jordan on Kin Network premiering today. “That is crazy. You shouldn’t!”

So to teach her fans how to create her go-to winter makeup look, the former Bachelorette recruited pro makeup artist Emma Willis to do Fletcher’s full-face of makeup with products that are guaranteed to give off a luminous finish.

“Skin gets drier. I like to really give it that glow-from-within,” Willis explained as she got started on Fletcher’s look by applying a dab of Dermalogica Age Smart Super Rich Repair moisturizer ($88) to prep the star’s complexion — which she says she uses religiously morning and night.

Next, Fletcher revealed the one product that “changes your whole life” and gives skin a gorgeous, bronze glow when you haven’t been in the sun. Willis applied a tiny bit of the Vita Liberata Body Blur ($45) on her face, but warned that a little goes a long way. “It is designed for the body as well. It is thick and very, very luminous,” she said.

To add some flush to her cheeks, Willis grabbed the Elizabeth Arden Cool Glow Cheek Tint in Berry Rush ($26.50) because it gives an “iridescent finish.” Her pro tip: layer it on with your finger so the product blends seamlessly into the skin.

Then instead of grabbing a full-coverage, matte base, Willis applied the Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation ($44) down Fletcher’s T-zone and buffed the formula out with a damp Beautyblender sponge ($20). To cover any darkness under the eyes, she used the Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector ($32) before dabbing the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30) over it. “You need to use a warmer peach color before you go in with the yellow-y concealers,” Willis said.

As for the eyes, the pair kept things simple by blending a bronzer into her eye socket for warmth and dimension, then touched up her arches with the Kelley Baker Brow Defining Pencil ($22) and the Kelley Baker Clear Brow Setting Gel ($16).

To complete the look, the duo added a touch of mascara and some of the same Elizabeth Arden Cool Glow Cheek Tint in Berry Rush on the lips.

“Because of all the layering we’re doing, this will last me all day and into the night,” Fletcher said. “If I need to jazz it out, later on some more mascara to give it a more dramatic look and literally I am set.”

To see JoJo’s entire glowy makeup routine, check out the full episode of Engaged with JoJo and Jordan on YouTube, Facebook Watch, Instagram, Twitter and Amazon.