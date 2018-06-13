JoJo Fletcher is making Fletch happen.

We’ve had a style crush on Fletcher since she starred on (and got engaged on!) The Bachelorette in 2016. And since then, Fletcher’s Instagram has been a showcase for her flirty outfits — and cute couple photos with fiancé Jordan Rodgers. But if you’re a fan of her fashion, we’ve got good news: She launched her first clothing line, Fletch, today!

The line, inspired by Fletcher’s own closet, features skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, denim cutoffs, bodysuits and even some eveningwear, and is available in sizes XS-XXL.

“Having a clothing line has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember but it wasn’t until a couple of years ago I seriously started exploring the fashion retail space,” Fletcher tells PeopleStyle, noting that she’s been working on the summer collection “for over a year now.”

Dayton Klein

Fletcher says she hopes women wearing Fletch will “feel even more badass and beautiful than they already are, but without breaking the bank.” The collection ranges from $34 to $148. “It was important to me to make high-quality items but at an affordable price.”

Dayton Klein

The star explains that the variety of the pieces is inspired by “all the different moods a girl could be in.”

“Some days you may want to dress up and feel strong and powerful in a fierce jumpsuit, while other days it may be a fun and flirty summer dress,” she explains.

As far as the pieces Fletcher herself is wearing to death this summer, she says it’s a tie between the “Dallas Denim” cutoff shorts (“I have worn them nonstop already”) and the floral navy “Desert Mini” dress, which she says is “beyond comfortable, light and airy, and fits your body like a glove!”

And even though the collection is officially launching today, her girlfriends were lucky enough to get an early look — including bestie and fellow Bachelor alum Becca Tilley: “Becca has her pile of Fletch clothing already set aside for her!”

Fletch is available beginning today worldwide at shopfletch.com.