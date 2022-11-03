Johnny Depp Will Appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show, airing on Prime Video on Nov. 9, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE.

TMZ first reported that Depp would make a guest cameo in the singer's hotly anticipated style stage show, noting that he will take part in one of the celebrity segments, which, in the past, has included Cindy Crawford and other famous faces.

Depp, 59, will wear items from the men's collection, making him the "first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role," according to TMZ.

Sources told TMZ that Rihanna and her team "invited" Depp to participate in the show and that both teams were "excited to make it happen."

Reps for Savage X Fenty and Depp have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 does not feature Depp or tease his appearance.

Previously announced performances include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more, according a press release.

Depp's Savage X Fenty appearance comes just months after his surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs, following his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor appeared in a brief cameo toward the beginning of the show, with his face digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating moonperson.

"And you know what? I needed the work," Depp told the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He appeared again as the show came back from commercial, quipping, "Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f—ing music, shall we?"

The appearance came months after a seven-person jury sided mostly with the actor, finding that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial, and after Heard officially appealed the verdict, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict.