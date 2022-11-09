See Johnny Depp's Controversial Cameo in Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

The actor wore monochromatic pajamas during his appearance in Rihanna's annual style spectacle

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 9, 2022 11:30 AM
In this image released on November 8, Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Johnny Depp made a surprise celebrity cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, now streaming on Prime Video.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appears in Rihanna's famed fashion event wearing Savage X Fenty loungewear while Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" plays in the background. He struts through a forest-like setting while staring at the camera before hugging a tree to end his stint.

Depp's Savage X Fenty look is a monochromatic pajama set, complete with a short robe. He wore it with layered necklaces and his hair tied back in a ponytail.

In this image released on November 8, Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

TMZ first reported that Depp would make a guest cameo in the singer's hotly anticipated fashion show, noting that he will take part in one of the celebrity segments, which, in the past, has included Cindy Crawford and other famous faces.

Depp, 59, is the "first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role," according to TMZ. A source also told the outlet that Rihanna and her team "invited" Depp to participate in the show and that both teams were "excited to make it happen."

Following the announcement that Depp would be involved in the Savage X Fenty show, some people took to social media to share their dismay with Rihanna and her brand.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander was one of those people. He quote-tweeted PopCrave's news, adding an exaggerated sad face. And when a fan replied to his tweet, writing, "But, "Savage X Fenty" is you baby....... you wear it so well 😥😥😥," Alexander wrote back, "thank you but after this news i won't be wearing it anymore."

The British singer previously wore Savage X Fenty, including in ads for the brand that he shared on Instagram. He showed off the brand's Valentine's Day collection in February this year, writing, "your love is a hallucination." Alexander also showed off another collection last October, writing, "let me be your fantasy," alongside the steamy shots.

Now that the show is streaming, fans on social media have shared mixed reactions to the actor's involvement. Some of Depp's fans have shown support, saying he "deserves" the spot in the show, while others have called out the brand for working with him. As one fan put it, Rihanna "does what she wants" and doesn't care what the internet thinks.

Depp's Savage X Fenty appearance comes just months after his surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs, following his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor appeared in a brief cameo toward the beginning of the show, with his face digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating moonperson.

The appearance came months after a seven-person jury sided mostly with the actor, finding that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial, and after Heard officially appealed the verdict, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict. Last week, Depp's lawyers filed paperwork to appeal Heard's $2 million countersuit, calling the verdict "erroneous."

