Johnny Depp Lands $20 Million Dior Deal, the Biggest Men's Fragrance Contract Ever: Report

Johnny Depp and Dior are continuing their partnership — at a high price.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has signed a new $20 million-plus deal with Dior, according to a report from Variety, which noted that the mega-deal is the largest men's fragrance deal in history. Previously, the largest was Dior's $12 million deal with Robert Pattinson.

Depp has been working with the brand since 2015, even after Dior faced backlash when the actor was in the midst of legal troubles.

A rep for Depp declined to comment. Dior did not respond to a request for comment.

The actor's partnership made headlines last year when one of the actor's ads for Dior Sauvage hit primetime just one week after Depp emerged mostly victorious in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women found both Depp and Heard, 36, liable for defamation, but sided mostly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while the Aquaman actress was awarded $2 million.

Johnny Depp for Dior. Christian Dior/YouTube

Depp and his fans celebrated the verdict, with the actor saying the "jury gave me my life back" in a statement. Heard, meanwhile, called the decision a "setback" for women; her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said at the time that her client plans to appeal the verdict.

The jurors found that Heard defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that didn't mention him by name. In it, she wrote that she "became a public figure representing domestic abuse" and "felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out."

Depp has maintained that he has not assaulted Heard, and has instead accused her of physically harming him.

In April, an insider closer to Depp said he has been "focused on work."

Last year, Depp toured after the trial with guitarist and close friend Jeff Beck, who died in January at age 78. He returns to the big screen in the upcoming French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV opposite costar and director Maïwenn. The film will open the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

"As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming Jeanne Du Barry. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback," the insider says. "He thinks it's perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes."

The insider adds, "Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn't have a girlfriend."

Career-wise, he is also slated to direct the upcoming movie Modi, based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre, and this summer he's touring Europe with his rock band Hollywood Vampires, which includes Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.