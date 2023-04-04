John Travolta's Iconic White Suit from 'Saturday Night Fever' Up for Auction in California

John Travolta's iconic white suit from Saturday Night Fever is up for auction in California.

The three-piece suit is expected to fetch up to $200,000 when it goes under the hammer as part of the "Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary" sale organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), according to Julien's website.

"In a star-making turn at the young age of 23, Travolta transforms his character's street swagger and self-assuredness, seemingly meritless at first view, into the stuff of legend each time he struts onto the dance floor and showcases his natural dancing ability," reads the auction listing for the suit.

"Considered one of the most iconic costumes in the history of cinema, this suit is one of only two known to exist used during production, including in the film's memorable dance sequences. This specific Saturday Night Fever suit has never been exhibited, nor auctioned."

The auction is taking place between April 22 and April 23 and will also feature items including Harrison Ford's machete from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, an Iron Man helmet from Captain America: Civil War and a hoverboard used by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.

John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever. Holly Bower/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Travolta, 69, stepped out in the iconic suit for the 1977 movie's famous dance competition scene, where he hit the floor to "More Than A Woman" by the Bee Gees alongside costar Karen Lynn Gorney.

The performance earned Travolta a best actor nomination at the 1978 Academy Awards but he ultimately lost out Richard Dreyfuss for his role in The Goodbye Girl.

The polyester suit worn by Travolta had a starting bid of $25,000. As of Tuesday, it has received two bids and reached a high of $60,000.

John Travolta's Saturday Night Fever suit. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In 2018, Travolta sported a white suit jacket and black shirt that mimicked the outfit when he returned to a memorable New York location from the film.

The Grease star returned to Lenny's Pizza in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, an establishment his character made famous, and was honored by the borough in what was dubbed "John Travolta Day."

Travolta put Lenny's Pizza on the map in the opening credits of Saturday Night Fever when he ordered two slices from the eatery, stacked them, and ate them together as one as he strutted down the street.

Sadly the pizza establishment closed in February after more than 70 years of operating. Josephine Giordano, the daughter of owner Frank Giordano, announced the news in a Facebook post.

"It's bitter sweet to inform you guys that we are closing our doors after so many years," Giordano wrote. "My dad is finally retiring at 77 years old. We thankfully have done very well and felt it was best to close once my dad was ready. It's time for him and I to enjoy our families."

John Travolta. Kevin Winter/Getty

At the 2023 Academy Awards, Travolta also looked back at his career and paid tribute to his late Grease costar Olivia Newton-John, who died in August 2022 aged 73.

"In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love," Travolta, 69, said. "Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us."

"They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to," Travolta added while becoming emotional.