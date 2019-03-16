John Stamos Escalates Prank War with Jonas Brothers as He Appears to Get Tattoo of Nick's Face

John Stamos just turned his Instagram prank war with Nick Jonas up a notch!

On Friday, the actor, 55, posted the latest in a series of hilarious pranks between himself and Jonas, 26, as the two continue to one-up each other by getting various items — including a t-shirt, sweatshirt and even a blanket — featuring each other’s faces.

In his latest Instagram post, Stamos appears to be getting a tattoo of the youngest Jonas Brothers member’s face. He captioned the post, “#jobrosforlife.”

Jonas commented on the post, writing, “Okay… okay…” His older brothers Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, also chimed in: Joe left a series of crying-laughing emojis, while Kevin wrote, “No way!!!!!”

Stamos is a known Jonas Brothers fan and has been spotted wearing JoBros t-shirts on numerous occasions, most recently at the American Music Awards in October 2018.

The newly ignited prank war between the Jonas and the Fuller House star officially began when Jonas stepped out in February wearing a sweatshirt that had a photo of Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt on it.

Jonas then posted a paparazzi picture of him wearing the Stamos hoodie on Instagram, captioning the post, “It’s your move @johnstamos.”

The pals then took things even further when Stamos had a pillow made with a screen print of Jonas’ sweatshirt. Earlier in March, Stamos posted his creation on Instagram, writing, “I had the craziest dream last night…”

Then, on Monday, Jonas revealed his most recent addition to the back and forth — a blanket he had made that featured a photo of Stamos’ pillow. “I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!” he captioned the post, celebrating the Jonas Brothers’ first single since reuniting earlier this month.

According to Billboard, “Sucker” came in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated March 16 — the band’s first-ever Billboard No. 1.

“AHHH!!! This is unbelievable,” Jonas tweeted on Monday. “My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on @billboard.”

“Thank you to every single person who downloaded, streamed and listened to #sucker,” he continued in a second tweet. “This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it’s just the beginning of this incredible new chapter.”