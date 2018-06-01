John Stamos Is Spreading Love Through a New Bracelet Collection: 'I Believe People Are Good'

Courtesy My Saint My Hero

From his always-flawless hair to his effortless style, John Stamos, 54, has gone from Uncle Jesse on Full House to a men’s fashion icon. And now, the new dad is sharing some sartorial insight, starting with a bracelet design that he hopes will spread love and kindness, in order to make the world a better place for his 6-week-old son, Billy.

“My cousin gave [these bracelets] to me years ago for a birthday, and I just started giving them away to people that I thought could use a, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you’ or ‘you’re a valuable person to this world,'” he tells PEOPLE of the decision to team up with his wife, Caitlin McHugh and jewelry brand My Saint My Hero to create their own collection.

“It was Caitlin’s idea to do our own line,” he shares of his wife, who he married back in February. “She’s extremely creative she had a lot of ideas. She has a really good creative eye and she really works hard on the design it gives us something else to talk about besides, ‘What color is the baby’s poop?'”

So in an effort to spread kindness throughout the world, Stamos and McHugh created the Share the Love St. Amos bracelet, from which all proceeds will be donated to ChildHelp, a non-profit organization that comes to the aid of victims of child abuse. The bracelet, which is made up of black rope and silver saint symbols, features phrases like “God is love” and “love for all,” along with a dangling charm that says “loved.”

RELATED: All the Photos from John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s Walt Disney World Honeymoon

But there’s more to the story than just personal style. The name, St. Amos, (a.k.a. Stamos) is sentimental to the star, as it stemmed from an idea his mom gave him a while back.

“Years ago I was trying to think of a name for my production company and my mom said, ‘Why don’t you call it St. Amos?’ I didn’t know it was a real saint; he was a saint of the shepherd, the people’s saint,” he explains. “I thought that was pretty cool because he would say that God’s love was for everybody, which is prevalent today. I just really wanted to get a message out there. Every day it’s getting darker, and discord is becoming more and more divisive, it makes me sick. But I do believe that people are good and want to do good.”

Through St. Amos’ message, the actor hopes to change the world, one bracelet at a time.

“I think people get overwhelmed; I certainly do: ‘Oh I’ve got to change the world!’ And it’s not about that. I don’t want to be defined as one TV show or one this or that,” he says. “We’ve got to understand how powerful a little interaction with someone is. This is just sort of a way for someone to grab a bracelet, wear one and then share one, and all our money goes to fighting child abuse through ChildHelp USA.”

Stamos adds: “We live in an anxiety riddled, unsure, divisive time right now. I just hope this world is a better place for my son when he starts to understand what it’s all about. I think most of us are searching, even subconsciously, to find what’s missing from our lives, grace, charity, kindness, and peace, and family and community and friendship.”