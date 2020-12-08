John Mayer Launches a Watch Inspired by the Casio Keyboard He Played as a Kid

"It's the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and a watch enthusiast," the Grammy winner said of his latest collaboration with HODINKEE

John Mayer is diving into the world of accessories!

The singer, 43, recently teamed up with New York City-based watch destination HODINKEE to design a limited-edition timepiece inspired by one of his most precious childhood possessions: a Casiotone SK-5 sampling keyboard that became an instrumental part of his musical education.

Launching Tuesday, the Casio G-SHOCK Ref 6900 by John Mayer is available for $180 and features a triple-graph face design with a 24-hour clock, a 1/100th stopwatch, a 24-hour countdown timer, a multi-functional alarm, flash alert and EL backlight.

It has a textured slate gray case and strap and yellow and teal lettering — an ‘80s spin on the iconic G-SHOCK Ref 6900, which launched in 1995, according to a press release.

“When Casio approached me about the possibility of working together on a G-SHOCK, it actually timed out really well,” the “Gravity” singer said in the release. “I had already been pretty deep into wearing the 'Mudmaster' models, and something felt cosmically right about a G-SHOCK being the first watch collab I’ve ever done.”

He continued, “Casio keyboards came to mind as much as the watches did. Then I remembered how important the Casiotone SK-5 was in my life, and it got exciting really fast. It's the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and a watch enthusiast.”

"When starting the project, it was very important to establish a sense of authenticity, something done with a purpose," the G-SHOCK website states. When thinking about that question, Mayer went back to his relationship with Casio products from his youth, to find his starting point, the Casiotone SK-5."