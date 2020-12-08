John Mayer Launches a Watch Inspired by the Casio Keyboard He Played as a Kid

"It's the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and a watch enthusiast," the Grammy winner said of his latest collaboration with HODINKEE

By Hanna Flanagan
December 08, 2020 11:10 AM
Credit: Getty; Courtesy Hodinkee

John Mayer is diving into the world of accessories!

The singer, 43, recently teamed up with New York City-based watch destination HODINKEE to design a limited-edition timepiece inspired by one of his most precious childhood possessions: a Casiotone SK-5 sampling keyboard that became an instrumental part of his musical education.

Launching Tuesday, the Casio G-SHOCK Ref 6900 by John Mayer is available for $180 and features a triple-graph face design with a 24-hour clock, a 1/100th stopwatch, a 24-hour countdown timer, a multi-functional alarm, flash alert and EL backlight.

It has a textured slate gray case and strap and yellow and teal lettering — an ‘80s spin on the iconic G-SHOCK Ref 6900, which launched in 1995, according to a press release.

Credit: Courtesy Hodinkee

“When Casio approached me about the possibility of working together on a G-SHOCK, it actually timed out really well,” the “Gravity” singer said in the release. “I had already been pretty deep into wearing the 'Mudmaster' models, and something felt cosmically right about a G-SHOCK being the first watch collab I’ve ever done.”

He continued, “Casio keyboards came to mind as much as the watches did. Then I remembered how important the Casiotone SK-5 was in my life, and it got exciting really fast. It's the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and a watch enthusiast.”

"When starting the project, it was very important to establish a sense of authenticity, something done with a purpose," the G-SHOCK website states. When thinking about that question, Mayer went back to his relationship with Casio products from his youth, to find his starting point, the Casiotone SK-5."

The Casio G-SHOCK Ref 6900 by John Mayer is available for $180 at shop.hodinkee.com, gshock.com and select G-SHOCK retailers.

