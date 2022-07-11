John Legend shared the love for Chrissy Teigen's très chic outfit with an Instagram dedicated to his wife of 9 years

John Legend Thanks Chrissy Teigen for Being 'Fine AF' as She Rocks a Sexy Dress on Europe Trip

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2SWkJOFzf/. John Legend Thanks Chrissy Teigen for Being “Fine AF” as She Rocks A Sexy Black Dress

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2SWkJOFzf/. John Legend Thanks Chrissy Teigen for Being “Fine AF” as She Rocks A Sexy Black Dress

John Legend can't help but show all of his love for wife Chrissy Teigen.

The "All of Me" singer ended the weekend with a sweet appreciation Instagram photo of the entrepreneur wearing a slinky black dress and stiletto sandals. The snapshot showed Teigen playing with her hair while she posed on a balcony overlooking the waters of the French Riviera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Beauty on the Côte d'Azur. Thank you @jazzajuan for a wonderful time! Thank you @chrissyteigen for being fine AF," Legend, 43, captioned the post, which also included a landscape snapshot and a backstage photo of the singer at the Jazz à Juan musical festival in France.

Teigen, 36, also posted the photo on her Instagram where Legend couldn't help but show his admiration in the comment section, writing "Fine AF," again.

"A night in Nice. Stockholm tomorrow!," she captioned the post while also asking her followers for kid-friendly recommendations in Sweden.

The couple have been documenting their vacation in Europe with their two children Luna, 6 and Miles, 4, while Legend has been performing gigs at multiple European music festivals.

Among the cute photos of Luna and Miles exploring the continent, Teigen has been serving many looks on her Instagram.

Last week, the mom of two shared an airplane selfie as the family of four made their way to Italy where Legend danced and sang his way through the Lucca Summer Festival on July 9. She sported effortlessly tousled waves and a denim top.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a rustic white dress with flowing tiers and an elegant updo in Italy. It also caught the eye of actress Mindy Kaling who commented, "I mean this as a compliment, this looks like the best European pharmaceutical commercial for an anti depressant."

For her adventures in Amsterdam she donned a Western-chic denim dress, a pair of ruched cowboy boots and mermaid waves styled with braids throughout.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in London Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In May, the couple spent some time across the pond in the United Kingdom — and brought the heat with their couple moments.

In a photo carousel shared to Teigen's Instagram, she showed off her model legs in a black figure-hugging dress with a split that extended to her waist and a pair of strap stilettos heels. The post also featured Legend (who sported loafers and a brown suede trench over a polka dot shirt and trousers) fixing her hair while she looked back at the camera.

chrissy teigen, john legend Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty