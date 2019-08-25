John Legend Proves He's a 'Good Instagram Husband' After Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Disses Him

Image zoom (L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend John Sciulli/Getty Images

EGOT winner John Legend may need to work on his photography skills, according to his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, 33, jokingly complained about the “All of Me” singer’s lack of photography skills on Saturday, in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family,” she captioned a selfie of her and daughter Luna. “No one else seems to care to be thoughtful to take good photos of me.”

Teigen added, “They merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it’s okay. Such is the life I chose.”

Making it crystal clear that she was talking about her husband, the mom of two ended the post by writing, “to john.”

Responding to his wife’s joking critiques, Legend commented on the post with one word: “wow.”

In an attempt to clear his name, Legend went on to post a series of photos that he believed to show off his skills as an “Instagram husband,” a popular term used to refer to those who are often tasked with taking pictures of their significant others.

“When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…” he wrote alongside a photograph that was taken at a flattering angle and with good lighting.

Making another joke, Teigen, whose hands are in her lap in the snapshot, quipped, “I took this.”

“Take that back,” Legend replied.

Last but not least, Legend posted another photo of Teigen, which had seemingly gotten her seal of approval as she had previously posted on her own Instagram account.

“Photo by ….me!” he wrote, triumphantly adding the hashtag “Good Instagram Husband.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has teased her husband online.

In February, shortly after sharing a photo of the couple’s son Miles Theodore — who’s the spitting image of his father — Teigen joked about her fidelity to the singer.

“Someone had a wonderful valentine’s dinner!” she captioned the adorable image.

In response, Legend commented, “He is me,” which prompted Teigen to joke about being unfaithful.

“@johnlegend it’s important to cheat with people who look like your husband,” she wrote.