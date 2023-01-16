John Legend has some more big news.

The singer, 44, wants to elevate personal care for you and your nearest and dearest. So today, he introduces Loved01 (pronounced "loved one") with six dermatologist-approved products created to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin that everyone can benefit from.

"The bathroom sink is where families bond. Self-care is for all the ones you love," Legend explains of the brand's name and inspiration.

The name also refers to the brand's other aim: to make products that cater to and are accessible to those who are underserved in the beauty space.

"Not a lot of products [are created] with melanin-rich skin in mind. We feel that caring enough to center our research and our product development on melanin-rich skin is an expression of love, too," he shares.

Christopher Gonzales

Legend, who has collaborated with other beauty and grooming brands in the past, says he's long asked himself the question, "Should I develop my own skincare line?"

But the star — who is well-aware of the number of brands created by famous faces — says, "I wanted it to have a reason to exist beyond I'm a celebrity and I have good skin and maybe I'll sell a lot of products."

So he waited. And waited. Then when a meeting with a Los Angeles-based holding company revealed their mission — to create new brands with celebrities that are focused on underserved communities — Legend says, "I felt like that was special."

"That made it feel like it wasn't just another celebrity brand. It felt like, 'Oh, that's the reason why we exist: to meet an unmet need out there," he says.

Christopher Gonzales

The singer didn't want to make skincare for Black and Brown people that they couldn't find or afford. "I feel like so many of the celebrity brands you see are luxury products at luxury price," Legend says.

"We wanted Loved01 to feel elevated and like a lot of care and intention was put into it [the star enlisted the same team he collaborates on his album covers and tour merchandise with to create the brand's aesthetic], but not sell it at a price that puts it out of reach for so many people. And we had to put it in stores where all of us are shopping," he says.

The products, priced between $10 and $15, will be available starting Feb. 1 on loved01.com, at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on cvs.com. In March 2023, they will launch in select Walmart stores and on walmart.com.

Devon Trunk

The all-gender collection of face and body products nourishes and gently rebalance the skin's pH levels.

The brand founder says that at the start of the process, he learned that Black and Brown skin loses moisture faster than other skin tones, so he decided, "Why not formulate products that are meant to hydrate and moisturize?"

So every formula got a blend of sea buckthorn and rosehip oil. "Hero ingredients we call them," Legend says. "These oils really help hydrate, moisturize and protect the skin."

First up in the assortment is the Face + Body Wash ($10) which refreshes with scents of juniper and cypress. Legend says it was important that a cleanser perform from head to toe, and the effects of this "are great for both."

Loved01's Exfoliating Cleanser ($15) contains fine bamboo powder to gently resurface skin. The silky formula is wife Chrissy Teigen's "favorite" Legend says. Prior to giving birth on Friday, Jan. 13, she'd been "rubbing it on her pregnant belly."

Christopher Gonzales

The Shave Cream ($10) is a lightweight formula that has rich fatty acids and ceramides to reinforce the skin's barrier. It can be used to shave your face, your legs or anywhere in between.

Legend says the Toning Mist ($10) is "really good" post-shave. It's an alcohol-free astringent that contains witch hazel as well as aloe vera to hydrate and chamomile and lavender to calm.

The Face + Body Moisturizer ($10), with its whipped texture, is Legend's favorite.

Lastly, he likes to use the antioxidant-rich Face + Body Oil ($15) on extra-dry areas like elbows and knees. It's a "luxurious" way to complete your routine, he says.

Every product in the line is vegan and is formulated without artificial colors, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, sulfates or synthetic fragrance. The packaging is 30% PCR.

Devon Trunk

Legend says his skincare journey began very early in life.

"As a Black kid growing up, you don't want to be ashy," he says. "So, we always made sure we were lotion-ed up. We used Vaseline back in the day. It was always about making sure we were moisturized. And it was crazy that we knew that as kids, but we didn't know why."

Though being thrust into the spotlight put more of an emphasis on skincare — "I found in my journey was that a lot of the things that I needed to do for my voice were the same things I needed to do for my skin," Legend says — the singer credits his wife with helping him ultimately take his routine to the next level.

Christopher Gonzales

"I started to really get more sophisticated, being with Chrissy. Women are known to care for themselves a bit more assiduously than men do. And a lot of times men, we're learning from our partners," he says.

One of his biggest takeaways from his skincare-loving wife? "She taught me how to use the nose strips to get the blackheads off of there and things like that. I think when you're with someone that cares about their skin too, and you learn from each other and get tips from each other, so that's helpful."

These days, the two "share ideas," he says.

"She's been trying our products. I try a lot of the products that she loves as well."

Christopher Gonzales

"We really think of this skincare ritual as something that's a family time — that you share with your loved one," Legend says. That's why daughter Luna Simone, 6 ½, and Miles Theodore, 4 ½, make an appearance in the brand's first campaign.

"It's because it's not just self-love; it's caring deeply about your loved ones who live with you, whether it's your partner, your wife, your husband, or your kids or your best friend and roommate, whoever it is."