John Legend Was 'Convinced' Chrissy Teigen Was the One After She Walked the Ed Hardy Runway in 2010

"After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with" John Legend wrote on Instagram

A fan account just resurfaced photos and videos from Chrissy Teigen’s early modeling days, and the Cravings author is poking fun at some of her runway moments.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old reposted an epic throwback photo of herself backstage during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim wearing a crown braid and dramatic fake lashes. Teigen initially thought the portrait was snapped at an Ed Hardy Swim 2011 show (which took place in July 2010), where she remembers reality star Jon Gosselin watching from the front row: “I was star struck,” she joked on Instagram.

The light-hearted post prompted husband John Legend to share a sweet story, captured by the Instagram account, @commentsbycelebs.

"This was the year I proposed to you. After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," the singer wrote in the comment section. (He eventually popped the question during a trip to the Maldives in December 2011.)

But one eagle-eyed fan account pointed out that the near-decade-old photo of Teigen may have been snapped at a different show.

“You’re so gorgeous as always, I thought it was for True Religion Swimwear ! @chrissyteigen 😘💕” @bellechrissyt said of the photo (which was first shared by a fan account called @chrissyicon). To which the former model quickly replied, “u are right!! I ran to Ed Hardy after.”

Though we don’t blame her for the mix up — both 2010s streetwear brands showed swimwear collections featuring tiny low-rise bikini bottoms, bright prints and suits adorned with edgy fabrics like mesh and leather during the 2011 swim season.

Teigen also reposted a backstage interview from the swimwear show, where she explained, "True Religion is hot because I love the accessories over there. Personally, I think I have some leather fringe and everything," adding, "I’m all about accessorizing the swimsuits. And I’m kind of enjoying the whole barefoot thing they have going on tonight too."

In the same interview, the cookbook author blushed when she was asked about her then-boyfriend.

“I mean he sings all the time. Like, that kid loves to sing,” she said of Legend, now 41. “I wish I could sing. I would sing all the time. Like I feel like I can’t sing in the car anymore.”