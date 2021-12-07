John Legend Bailed on Getting a Tattoo with Chrissy Teigen Drawn by Daughter Luna: 'He Never Went'

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen revealed Legend bailed on getting a tattoo drawn by their daughter Luna, after it was his idea to get it permanently inked

John Legend is in hot water with wife Chrissy Teigen!

During Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 36-year-old entrepreneur, TV personality and cookbook author revealed Legend, 42, bailed on getting a tattoo drawn by their 5-year-old daughter Luna, after it was his idea to get it permanently inked!

Teigen explained, "Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,' and I was like, 'I agree.'"

"And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm, and he was like, 'I'll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours,' and I was like, 'Well, I don't wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" laughed Teigen. "But we support the arts in our household, so…"

The EGOT-winner told Teigen, "'I'll take a picture of it and then I'll go get it done,' and then I went and got mine done and he never went and got his done!"

"But, I love it Luna – so much," the proud mom of two, who also shares son Miles, 3, with Legend, added.

"John – you need to get yours done," DeGeneres, 63, chimed.

In June, Teigen revealed that the butterfly tattoo commemorated Luna's preschool graduation.

"Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation. I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john's much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p's as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents. I sobbed because my god, what a year," the star ­­wrote on Instagram, referring to Legend.

"But also, man. they're SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They're going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends," she continued.

Explaining how her new inner forearm ink came to be, Teigen shared that Luna drew it on her earlier that day "and it seemed fitting to make permanent."