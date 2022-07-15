A Look Through Pro Golfer John Daly's Wildest Outfits Through the Years
John Daly, a two-time champion and long-driving PGA Tour veteran, has accrued a cult following in the golf world due to his free-spirited lifestyle and nontraditional, eccentric outfits. From his psychedelic slacks to his SpongeBob pants, here's a look at his wildest getups on the green
John Daly's skull pants at the 150th British Open Championship
John Daly kicked off day one of the 150th Open with a fashionable bang! He rocked statement slacks adorned with purple roses and skulls when he hit the course in St. Andrews, Scotland on July, 14, 2022.
John Daly's psychedelic shorts at the 2022 British Open Previews
The day prior, Daly's "short game" was strong in more ways than one! The pro golfer put on a pair of psychedelic, skull shorts — a signature style of Loudmouth Golf, the brand made famous by Daly dating back to 2008.
"We collaborate with people whose personalities are as Loud as their game," reads the mission of the Larry Jackson-created company.
The Loudmouth brand went from an $800,000 dollar company to a $3 million dollar company in a year, Daly told David Meltzer in an interview.
John Daly's leopard pants at the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Pants on par with the bright colors and bold prints he's known for, Daly donned tropical trousers with leopards during the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 6, 2020.
His PGA Tour look wouldn't be complete without an over-the-top belt, so he opted for one with a giant lion head as the buckle.
John Daly's tropical pants at 2020 SAS Championship
Daly kept his tropicana cool when he hit the course in Cary, North Carolina on Oct. 11, 2020. The final round of the SAS Championship called for eye-catching pants with vibrant palm trees!
John Daly's groovy getup at the 2020 SAS Championship
Daly swung in style during the second round of the SAS Champion in October 2020. In contrast with his multicolored outfits, he narrowed in on groovy blues when he teed off at the Prestonwood Country Club.
John Daly's Hawaiian pants at the 2020 Sanford International
Daly donned skulls but channeled a Hawaiian look when he hit his tee shot during the second round of the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sept. 12, 2020.
John Daly's fire pants at the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Pants on fire! Daly's flaming 'fit brought the heat during the second round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Rochester, New York on May 24, 2019.
John Daly's Astros pants at the 2019 Insperity Invitational
Daly was clad in tribute trousers when he graced the green during round one of the Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas on May 3, 2019. Paying homage to the state's home team, the pro golfer wore patterned pants with "Astros" and stars printed on them.
John Daly's money pants at the 2018 Senior Open Championships
Making money moves! Daly stunned the crowd with his bold decision to wear bottoms detailed with dollars at the Rolex ProAm ahead of The Senior Open in St. Andrews, Scotland on July 24, 2018.
John Daly's patriotic pants at the 2017 PNC Father/Son Challenge
Red, white and blue on the green! Daly put on his patriotic pants during the final round of the PNC Father/Son Challenge in Orlando, Florida on on Dec. 17, 2017.
John Daly's SpongeBob pants at the 143rd Open Championship
At least they weren't "Bikini Bottoms!" Daly surely made a statement when he opted for a pair of pants with none other than SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star on them at The 143rd Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England on July 16, 2014.
John Daly's rainbow bottoms at the 2012 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Zig zags and rainbows! If there's one thing that can take away from Daly's impressive swing, it's the eye-catching pants he opted for at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 5, 2012.