A Look Through Pro Golfer John Daly's Wildest Outfits Through the Years

The day prior, Daly's "short game" was strong in more ways than one! The pro golfer put on a pair of psychedelic, skull shorts — a signature style of Loudmouth Golf, the brand made famous by Daly dating back to 2008.

"We collaborate with people whose personalities are as Loud as their game," reads the mission of the Larry Jackson-created company.

The Loudmouth brand went from an $800,000 dollar company to a $3 million dollar company in a year, Daly told David Meltzer in an interview.