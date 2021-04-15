"I got everything, and this was expensive stuff!" the actor says of Aidan Shaw's wardrobe

John Corbett Kept All the Clothing He Wore on Sex and the City — Including Those Tighty-Whities

Sex and the City will always have a place in John Corbett's heart — and his closet!

In an interview with Glamour published Thursday, Corbett — who played Carrie Bradshaw's love interest Aidan Shaw on the beloved television series — revealed that costume designer Patricia Field let him "keep every item of clothing I ever wore on the show."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To this day, the 59-year-old actor says he still has Aidan's full wardrobe, "down to the Calvin Klein tighty whities whenever I was in a bathroom scene with Carrie [Bradshaw]."

Another SATC moment that's forever immortalized in his closet? The "white shirt from the episode where Aidan says 'You broke my heart!,' after Carrie tells him she wants to get back together.

"I got everything, and this was expensive stuff! The shoes that I wore were Prada and $700 and I still wear those," he added.

SEX AND THE CITY, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Credit: HBO/ Everett

Of course, Corbett isn't the only SATC alum who's held onto their wardrobe.

Back in 2017, star Sarah Jessica Parker shared that she had "probably 95 percent" of Carrie's wardrobe in an archive.

"I have it all," she said during a sit-down at Vulture Festival. "I don't touch it or wear it but all of that is really meaningful."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

As for her most treasured possession? Just like her character, Parker can't imagine a world without her Carrie nameplate necklace. "I love it and it's tucked away somewhere safe," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Had a Sex and the City Moment With Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I Was Out With Carrie'

As for how the absence of Samantha Jones will be addressed, HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys previously shared that they're "not trying to re-do the original show."

"They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s," Bloys told TVLine in February.