John Cena Is Growing His Hair Out and Knows People Think It's 'Weird'

John Cena got a warm welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. Host Ellen DeGeneres teased the WWE superstar about his new long locks saying that “it’s weird” to see the wrestler without his signature buzz cut — and Cena completely agreed.

After 40 years with the same short, shaved haircut, Cena is trying out something new. He decided to grow out his locks to “embrace the uncomfortable” even though he knows that people think he looks “weird.”

“It’s been awesome because WWE fans are very dedicated and very devoted,” he told DeGeneres. “I went to film a movie in China and the movie was six months long and in the process I grew my hair out so I left with a buzz cut and came back with this [cut] and everyone was like, ‘You’ve ruined my childhood.'”

He continued: “So I’m just trying to figure my life out with a haircut and everybody’s like, ‘You ruined my life.’ It was a great exercise in embracing the uncomfortable and it’s been cool just to try something new.”

But transitioning to his new look is still something he’s getting used to. “It’s totally uncomfortable [to have hair],” he said. “I just want to go get my $8 haircut and now I’m throwing product in my head, I don’t know what I’m doing. It’s awesome, it’s great.”

While he didn’t specify how long his look will last, he did tell the Today Show in October that he plans to keep it well after filming wraps.

He explained that since “everybody” on the Internet hates his hair, he feels obligated to keep the look until further notice. “For that reason I going to keep it,” he said. “I was going to get it cut after the movie was over, but I’m going to keep it just because I like embracing the uncomfortable and it’s certainly a great way to handle negativity.”