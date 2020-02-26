John C. Reilly’s Son Leo, 22, Is a Famous TikTok Star, Musician and Model — See Him Sing!

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic; Monica Schipper/Getty

The internet is going crazy for John C. Reilly‘s 22-year-old son, Leo.

On Monday, Huffington Post writer Zeba Blay blew up Twitter when she shared a side-by-side photo of the actor with his son, writing, “so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son.”

Her tweet has since garnered nearly 14,000 likes and several others have followed suit, commenting on the young celebrity who appears to be making a name for himself as a TikTok star, musician and model.

so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son pic.twitter.com/22xQgpnlMP — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 25, 2020

“I want to date John C. Reilly’s son,” Joseph Longo, a writer at Mel Magazine shared on Twitter. Another user added, “if u look like this (john c reilly’s son) DM me.”

“thought this was an Internet Joke but after 20 seconds of research it turns out that loveleo is indeed John C Reilly’s son,” a third fan shared.

if u look like this (john c reilly's son) DM me. pic.twitter.com/bORqpZnqWF — aniaaaaaa (@analcap) February 25, 2020

The young Reilly — who walked the 2019 Moschino runway at the Universal Studios Backlot — is the oldest son of the Step Brothers star and his wife, film producer Alison Dickey.

The couple first met when Dickey worked as Sean Penn’s assistant on the set of Casualties of War in 1989, according to IndieWire. They later married in 1992.

The model currently boasts more than 708,000 followers on Instagram, where shares artistic shots, lip-syncs to rap music and shows off his trendy style in addition to sharing other quirky videos.

He has also showcased his musical talents on the app, including his recent indie tune, “Boyfren,” where he sings, “You should break up with your boyfriend / And get with me.” The song appears to be his debut single.

Leo, who goes by the stage name LoveLeo, recently dropped a new lyric video for the song, which accompanies the original music video.

The young artist also likes to showcase his girlfriend, model Julia Marie, on social media.

In January, she shared a sweet mirror selfie with Leo that she captioned, “once upon a time i moved to la and fell in love the end.”

Back in 2008, John told PEOPLE that he “dreads the day when [his kids] leave the house,” adding, “I really depend on my kids for company.”

Last year, Leo shared a birthday tribute to his dad on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with the actor posing together in front of a car. “happy burthday pops <3,” he wrote.