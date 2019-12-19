Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

John Boyega just made a major red carpet fashion statement.

The 27-year-old Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor paid homage to his heritage in a royal blue Agbada robe with gold appliqués, traditionally worn by Nigerian men over their clothes for formal events, at the London premiere of the sci-fi film on Wednesday night.

Boyega, who was born in London to British Nigerian parents, accessorized the red carpet look with a traditional Yoruba woven cap called a Fila and black dress shoes.

The entire look was created by none other than the actor’s sister, Grace Boyega.

“I’m grateful that my brother entrusted me to execute his vision for the premiere. I knew I was the right person to do it as I’ve always had a passion for fashion,” the fashion designer told PEOPLE. “I’ve learned from building my own brand that I had it in the bag.”

She added: “We love being Nigerian! This was an opportunity of a lifetime. I’m just happy my hard work paid off.”

The Detroit star shared a photo from the night on Instagram with the caption: “Had an amazing time at the London premiere for Star Wars! Last leg of the tour! Couldn’t be more grateful for such an amazing opportunity.”

In a second post, Boyega shared that his family joined him on the carpet in matching royal blue traditional Nigerian clothing.

“Me and the whole fam at the London premiere for #theriseofskywalker last night!” he wrote alongside the sweet group photo.

“❤️🇳🇬🔥 Winning never looked so good,” one Instagram user commented. Another simply wrote, “Powerful 🔥🙌🏽”

Boyega stars alongside Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac in the highly-anticipated Episode IX, which finishes up the Skywalker saga that George Lucas kicked off with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

During a panel discussion last year, director J.J. Abrams revealed that he planned to use previously “unseen footage” shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens of Carrie Fisher (who played the iconic Princess Leia) for the film. Fisher died on Dec. 26, 2016, after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to premiere on December 20, 2019.