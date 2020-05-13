"She asked if I’m trying to be like DAVI BECKAM," the 28-year-old Star Wars actor said of his mother

John Boyega Says Parents Weren't Happy About His Chest Tattoo — and Compared Him to David Beckham

John Boyega couldn't keep his new ink a secret any longer — and his mom promptly scolded him.

On Tuesday, the Star Wars actor, 28, comedically documented his plight in telling his parents, Samson and Abigail, about his chest tattoo, offering a play-by-play of himself bracing for admonishment as his sister, Grace, hilariously enjoyed the spectacle.

"Been hiding my chest tattoo from my mum. She just asked me to call her 😩😩😩😩 I’m shooooooookk!!" the London-born actor first tweeted.

Boyega then expressed his growing nervousness, joking, "Nah why am I hearing that jumanji drumming !" Sharing a nail-biting GIF, Boyega then wrote, "Nah my mum said Adedayo. Call me," conveying the seriousness of his mom using his birth name.

In her line of questioning, Boyega said his mother compared him to soccer star David Beckham, who is prominently tattooed.

"Nah the talking to I just got..... she asked if I’m trying to be like DAVI BECKAM. 😩😩😩😩," he tweeted, explaining that "David Beckham tatts are a no no for a Christian Nigerian mum with tribal marks bro."

During the tattoo confession, Boyega noted that his sister was giggling about the situation — and his dad's silence on the matter was particularly telling.

"I think I’m in the green but my sister said something important. Zeus himself....my dad.... hasn’t said a word 😩😩😩," he tweeted along with an explosion GIF.

Boyega then said that his sister got in on the fun and joked that she was planning on getting a matching chest tattoo — much to their mother's distress.

"Wait wait wait!!!Plot twist!!!! My mum called my sister to share intel and my sis grace said, "I’m getting one too,'" he wrote.

In another tweet, the actor added a drowning meme and said, "Me and my sister right now it was nice knowing you all. Have a good night. I actually gotta handle this 😂😂😂😂 byeeee!"

When one follower pointed out that Boyega wasn't keeping his tattoo much of a secret by tweeting about it to his more-than-1-million followers, he joked that his mom practically lives under a rock.

"Pls my mum doesn’t know who Tom Hanks is. Level with me here," he replied to the fan.

In January, the actor shared a video in which he surprised his mom and dad by buying them a new home. Boyega said gifting his parents with a house was something he always wanted to do.

“There’s no lie, this is your house,” John said in the clip. “We’ve been planning this for four to five months. It’s a small token, but I just thought it’s best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy and you have space and privacy. Congratulations.”