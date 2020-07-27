The actress gave a behind-the-scenes look at her hair and makeup process filming The Kissing Booth sequel

Joey King Is Wearing a Wig in The Kissing Booth 2 : See Her Transform into Elle Evans

Joey King used a little movie magic to get into character for the Netflix hit, The Kissing Booth 2.

Since the actress, 20, shaved off her hair to portray Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the 2018 film The Act, when it came time to reprise her role as Elle Evans in the Kissing Booth's anticipated sequel, she relied on a wig to get Elle's signature long locks.

In a time-lapse video shared on her Instagram, King revealed what it was like getting ready for a day of shooting in the glam chair as her hairstylist slicked back her natural short hair and carefully pinned on the wavy brunette Elle Evans wig.

"I feel so lucky to have been able to play this character again. The amount of pride and excitement I feel towards #TheKissingBooth2 is out of this world. Our sequel makes my heart smile and I can’t wait for you to see it. Thank you for being on this journey with us," King captioned the video.

Never afraid to make a bold beauty change for a role, King told Allure in 2018 that buzzing off all her hair didn't freak her out.

"I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it,” she said. “No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave, I’m just cutting my hair off.'”

(Fast-forward a few years and King's natural locks have finally grown back down beyond her shoulders, which she showed off in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.)

Even though she's willing to transform her look for a role, King likely also wore a wig in the newly-announced third installment of the rom-com franchise, because it was filmed in secret alongside the sequel in South Africa.

Just days after The Kissing Booth 2 dropped on Netflix, the streaming service announced the news on Twitter. King, who also serves as executive producer, shared the news on her own Instagram.

"Coming to Netflix in 2021 #TheKissingBooth3. I couldn't be happier!!!! Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard?" she wrote, alongside a video clip teasing the upcoming film.