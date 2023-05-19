Joey King Shows Off Her 'New Favorite' Tattoo, the Word 'Hummus' in Hebrew

It appears as though hummus has a special place in Joey King's heart.

In new photos shared to Instagram Thursday, the 23-year-old revealed she got a new tattoo – the word "hummus" inked in Hebrew, per Page Six – while visiting Tel Aviv, Israel.

The lettering on the back of King's neck is accompanied by more ink located on her shoulder blade, seen in the photo she shared.

Artist Ronni Winkler, who was in charge of King's "new favorite tattoo," posted a photo of the branding to his own account.

He thanked the Bullet Train star for trusting his process and "being the sunshine you are." King took the tattooing session like a champ, Winkler wrote, adding that she "sat like a rock" through it.

King's carousel also included videos and pictures of her vacation. In one clip, the Kissing Booth actress wears a black bikini and gets her groove on at the beach.

"Me?! Have the time of my life in Tel Aviv?!? Guilty," she wrote in the post's caption.

She also embraced some serious natural curl action on her trip, which is quite the different hairstyle fans usually see her sporting on the big screen.

Throughout her career, King has committed to her characters by shaving her head for her roles in projects including The Act, The Dark Knight Rises and Wish I Was Here. It's a look she would "absolutely" rock again, she once said.

"I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn't hide behind my hair," King told Allure in an August digital issue released last summer.

Admitting that the unconventional cut was met with criticism – "A lot of people said really mean things," she shared – the empowering feeling that came with the shorter 'do outweighed the outside negativity for her.

"I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back," she said. "People like to insert themselves in other people's business when it doesn't actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I'm doing fine."