Joey King Says She Felt 'Confident' and 'Powerful' After Shaving Her Head 3 Times

Joey King attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Joey King is dedicated to her acting roles, even if that means shaving her head three times.

In her new cover story for Allure's August digital issue, the In-Between actress shared her experience with buzzing her hair off for the sake of her characters (the 22-year-old sported a clean-shaven look in three of her films and shows: Hulu's The Act, The Dark Knight Rises and Wish I Was Here).

"I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn't hide behind my hair," King told the outlet, adding that she "would absolutely do it again."

However, there was definitely criticism involved. "A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things," King shared.

That didn't deter King from embracing the shorter cut, though. "I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back," she said. "People like to insert themselves in other people's business when it doesn't actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I'm doing fine."

King mirrored the same sentiment in 2018 when she spoke with Allure on transforming her look for her character Gypsy Rose on The Act.

"I've never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn't care less what happens to it," she told the outlet even back then. "No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, 'Are you really scared?' or 'Are you nervous?' or say, 'You're so brave.' And I'd go, 'I'm not brave, I'm just cutting my hair off.'"

joey-king Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Joey King/Instagram

A shocking style statement never flies by King, who has been dishing out some serious outfit and hair moments while promoting her new movie Bullet Train.

While attending a Berlin screening for the action-packed film, in which she plays Prince, King debuted a glam punk metallic pink asymmetrical bob.

Different from her usual bronze honeycomb locks, King's new 'do (although a wig styled by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos) was taken even further with an edgy head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble.

Joey King Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Through her Bullet Train promo, King has also been vocal about her admiration for her co-star Brad Pitt, who plays a returning assassin Ladybug.

In an interview with Digital Spy, she revealed that she faced "imposter syndrome" when first starting the film, but snapped herself back into confidence by thinking of the Oscar-winning actor.

Joey King and Brad Pitt Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I was like, 'What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here.' But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he's f---ing Brad Pitt at the end of the day," King shared with the outlet.