Joey King’s edgy style in Berlin is among the many fashion-forward looks she’s rocked on the Bullet Train press tour

Joey King Goes Pretty in Punk with Metallic Pink Bob at Bullet Train Screening

Joey King's new hairstyle proves she's "down for a pink bob."

On Tuesday, the actress attended a screening of her new movie Bullet Train in Berlin, where she debuted an unexpectedly edgy new hairdo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With the help of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, King turned her brunette locks into a metallic pink chin-length bob with an edgy asymmetrical cut. However, this look is just a temporary change — Giannetos used a wig to complete the daring transformation. He shared the fun look on Instagram, asking, "Who's down for a pink bob ?"

King rounded out her look with a head-to-toe Balenciaga number — a sleek ribbed black one-piece — courtesy of stylist Jared Eng, as well as a purple smokey eye and nude lip done by makeup artist Polly Osmond.

The 22-year-old star posted the look to her Instagram, where her celebrity friends, including Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Hudgens and Sabrina Carpenter, couldn't help but "ooh" and "aah" at her alter ego.

Joey King Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty

As of late, King has been letting her fashion sense shine while traveling for the Bullet Train press tour.

On Monday, King walked the Paris red carpet in a sophisticated Thom Browne dress, which featured a romantic tulle button-up top with a pleated corset bodice and skirt. She also sported a straight-edge hairstyle with a choppy fringe and smokey eyeshadow adorned with pearl studs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Then, on Wednesday, King took London by storm in a black minidress with a stringy tulle bralette, spooky knife pendant earrings splattered with red paint and platform boots. She stuck to the Y2K trend with a spiky bun with face-framing side pieces and her playful bangs.

Joey King Joey King

Left: Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Right: Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

In an interview with Collider, King opened up about the "heavy jitters" she felt working with director David Leitch on the Paramount+ movie.

"I showed up to set being like, 'Hey.' I felt like a kid on the first day at school," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know anything about acting apparently, so I'm really excited to be here.' But he just made me feel so comfortable, and so did Brad [Pitt]," referring to her Bullet Train co-star.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 18: Brad Pitt, Joey KIng, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick attend "Bullet Train" Premiere At Le Grand Rex on July 18, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

Leitch also shared his experience working with the Hollywood heartthrob in a profile on Pitt for GQ.

"In the conversations I had with Brad, the No. 1 goal was to make a movie that's entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater," he said of the film, which is adapted from the 2010 Japanese novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) written by Kōtarō Isaka.