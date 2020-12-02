Joe Manganiello Reveals How Wife Sofia Vergara Really Feels About His Blue Mohawk

"This was one of the rare times when I had a couple of weeks to do something with my hair that I wanted to do," the actor said of his colorful new 'do

Joe Manganiello has been rocking a blue mohawk for several weeks, and wife Sofia Vergara had yet to weigh in on the new ‘do…until now!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You know, she married an actor, so she had to think the weirdness would come out at some point," Manganiello, 43, joked.

"Everything generally that I do looks wise has to do with some sort of role," he told the outlet. "This was one of the rare times when I had a couple of weeks to do something with my hair that I wanted to do.”

Manganiello debuted the blue mohawk (and showed off his massive biceps) in an Instagram gym selfie last month with the caption, “Time to go to work...”

Image zoom Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

His fans speculated in the comment section about whether the actor's Justice League character (who sported blonde hair in the 2017 film) has a new hair color in the reboot, or if the blue is solely Manganiello's doing.

Image zoom Credit: Joe Manganiello/Instagram

"Well THAT doesn’t look like Slade Wilson hair. 🤔" an Instagram user commented.

"hes training getting ready to film.... once he's about to film they'll dye his hair," one person guessed in a response. Another added that Manganiello "probably finished his scenes."

When speaking with ET, Manganiello confirmed that the color was his idea and has nothing to do with the reboot (in which Ben Affleck, Amber Heard and Ray Fisher are also set to reprise their roles as Batman, Mera and Cyborg respectively, according to multiple reports).