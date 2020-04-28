Joe Manganiello Looks Almost Unrecognizable Without His Beard

Image zoom Joe Manganiello Dimitrios Kambouris/Wireimage

Is that you, Joe Manganiello?

While many stars have been growing out their facial hair during the coronavirus pandemic, the Magic Mike and True Blood actor, 43, appears to have done the opposite — shaving off his signature beard (and looking like a completely different person in the process).

Manganiello shared a photo of his dramatic transformation to Instagram on Sunday, the pic snapped while he lounged poolside with his chihuahua. "#Creepin," he hashtagged the pic.

Wife Sofia Vergara also posted a pic of her husband's cleanly-shaved face, saying that they were having a "BBQ Sunday fun day" at home.

Neither explained what inspired Manganiello's new look, but he's not the first male celebrity to try something different with his style amid nationwide social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Stars like Armie Hammer, KJ Apa, and Mark Consuelos have grown mustaches, while Jim Carrey is hard at work on his own beard and Blake Shelton is growing out his mullet.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt's beard and hair has gotten so out of control, he's joking referring to himself "Quarantine Wolverine." And Carey Hart, Carson Daly, and Johnny Knoxville, on the other hand, have given themselves haircuts — the latter showing off his gray hair, which he's said he's had for 20 years.

Vergara, 47, and Manganiello have been married since November 2015.

Earlier this month, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Manganiello recalled being immediately smitten with his now-wife when they first met at the White House Correspondents’ dinner party in 2014.

"She was wearing this dress that looked great on her, and I just could not take my eyes off of her," Manganiello said.

Though they only exchanged pleasantries that night, things changed three weeks later when Vergara announced her split from her then-fiancé, Nick Loeb.

Hearing the news, Manganiello called up Vergara's costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, got her number, and called her later that evening. He would then fly to New Orleans, where Vergara was filming Hot Pursuit at the time, for their first date. "And the rest is history," he said.

Manganiello popped the question about seven months later.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Throughout their time together, both have shared moments from their romance online.

They celebrated four years of marriage last fall, with Vergara commemorating the special occasion with a touching wedding photo that she captioned, "Happy Anniversary mi amor!!!"