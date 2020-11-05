Joe Manganiello Debuts New Blue Mohawk (with a Side of Biceps) in Instagram Flex

Joe Manganiello has a must-see new ‘do!

The actor, 43, debuted a blue mohawk, showed off his massive biceps and teased reshoots for his upcoming role as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in an Instagram gym selfie on Wednesday.

"Time to go to work...," Manganiello captioned the photo.

His fans speculated in the comment section about whether the actor's Justice League character (who rocked blonde hair in the 2017 film) has a new hair color in the reboot, or if the blue is solely Manganiello's doing.

"Well THAT doesn’t look like Slade Wilson hair. 🤔"

"hes training getting ready to film.... once he's about to film they'll dye his hair," one person guessed in a response. Another added that Manganiello "probably finished his scenes."

"Death saves cyber punk edition," one person joked.

The Magic Mike alum’s colorful new look comes after he revealed a blonde mullet in an Instagram photo of himself cuddling two dogs on Oct. 26.

Justice League fans were quick to point out his haircut in the comment section — and couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming reboot in which Ben Affleck, Amber Heard and Ray Fisher are also set to reprise their roles as Batman, Mera and Cyborg respectively according to multiple reports.

“DEATHSTROKE HAIRCUT GUYS!!!!!! OMG⚔️💀” one person wrote. “SLADE WILSON IS BACK!” someone else commented.

“Hello Mr. Wilson ⚔” a third person added.

Although he continues to fuel Justice League reboot rumors, one film franchise Manganiello is definitely not getting involved with again is Magic Mike.

After doing two Magic Mike movies, the actor told PEOPLE in August, "I'm retired," when asked about the possibility of filming a third.

Manganiello does, however, keep in touch with his Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL costar Matt Bomer, who he went to acting school with at Carnegie Mellon University in Manganiello's hometown of Pittsburgh.