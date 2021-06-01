Joe Jonas' Skincare Routine Includes a Jade Roller Facial Message from Wife Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brother shares how he maintains his youthful glow in a funny new TikTok

Joe Jonas is taking care of his skin with a little help from wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers rocker, 31, filmed a TikTok video with his actress wife, 25, (spot her blinding engagement ring!) as she used a jade facial roller to massage his skin. The tool dates back to 7th century China and is beloved for its de-puffing and toning benefits.

The cheeky soundtrack that Jonas selected to play with his selfie video joked about the aging process. "If you are 30 or older duet this or use this sound and let's show the younger generation what it means to age gracefully," the voice in the background said.

Fans weighed in on Jonas' youthful appearance in the comments, with one person writing: "Sophie keeping you looking young."

Another commenter added, "Aging like wine."

Jonas's skincare regimen isn't the only thing inspired by his wife. The singer's fans have theorized that one of his recent tattoos was inked in honor of Turner, too. Last fall, Jonas debuted a tattoo on the back of his neck that features a keyhole with a woman's eye peering through.

Some fans mused in the comments section of tattoo artist NAL's post that the eye looks like it belongs to Turner. Others pointed out that the style was similar to his recently-debuted arm tattoos.

Last summer, Jonas and Turner got matching tattoos in honor of their dog Waldo, who tragically died when he was hit by a car.