It’s not an accident that Joe and Nick Jonas’ personal styles are similar — Joe admits he often snags outfits from his younger brother’s closet when he stops by his house for a visit.

“Sometimes I steal his clothes,” Joe, 29, tells PEOPLE at the Fendi Mania Capsule Collection launch in Beverly Hills Monday night.

“Like, the other day I was in his closet and I needed a jacket. And I went into his closet to grab a sweater and he bumped into me later that day. He was like, ‘Wait is that mine? I keep feeling like every time you go to my place, you magically take one of my outfits away from me!‘” he continues.

But when Joe isn’t grabbing pieces from his 26-year-old brother’s closet, he does turn to him for advice on his outfits before going out.

“It’s funny, anytime I stay with Nick at his place, I’m always asking his opinion. It’s still embedded in my brain. That’s just something that I do,” the DNCE singer says.

And of course, Joe always wants his fiancé Sophie Turner’s stamp of approval, too. “Yeah, I’ll ask my girl as well sometimes,” he adds.

Joe admits he wasn’t always as interested in fashion as he is now. The star’s style has evolved over the years: Now, he’s often seen wearing high fashion labels like Roberto Cavalli, Sandro and Versace, and he attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this fall.

But in fact, he says he’s experienced his fair share of fashion fails from his early Jonas Brothers days.

“There was a full on horse riding outfit I wore at the Kids’ Choice Awards [in 2008],” Joe says. “It was a little bit too old for how young we were. I think we were trying to maybe prove a point. That one be one regret that I look back on now and laugh, because we took ourselves way too seriously that day.”

He also owned up to one big beauty regret from his younger years: “I think the biggest would probably be some hairstyles I had back in the day!”