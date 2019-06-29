Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Wear Matching Red Outfits to Rehearsal Dinner Ahead of France Wedding

Talk about a Red Wedding!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed up to their rehearsal dinner wearing matching bright red outfits, while their dinner guests were asked to wear white.

As they were spotted arriving at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France, on Friday, the Game of Thrones star, 23, wore a simple long red gown with her hair worn down. Silver high-heeled sandals and dark eyeshadow completed Turner’s ensemble.

The Jonas Brothers groom, 29, sported a dashing all-red suit in the same shade as his bride-to-be’s dress. Jonas kept his pant legs cuffed above the ankles, and completed the look with dark red dress shoes.

Guests included Jonas’ sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams.

Friday’s celebrations comes after a party thrown at the Château de Tourreau on Thursday evening, where Turner wore an elegant white column gown and her long blonde tresses in a classic updo.

Image zoom Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Backgrid(2)

RELATED: Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Most Adorable Social Media Moments

Earlier in the day Thursday, Jonas, Turner and guests beat record-setting heat temperatures with a pool party at the venue.

The beautiful Château de Tourreau is located near what is known as the “golden triangle” in Southern France, made up of Avignon, St. Rémy and Aix-en-Provence. The 249-year-old venue spans 17 acres and is home to gardens, orchards, streams and an 82-foot-long pool.

Image zoom Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Best Image / BACKGRID

RELATED: Dan + Shay Thought Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Surprise Vegas Wedding ‘Was a Prank’

Anticipation for the nuptials has been building all week, as Turner and Jonas have been exploring Paris as guests arrive in France. While fans of the couple have been expecting their French wedding, it was Dr. Phil McGraw who confirmed on Instagram this week that the ceremony will happen this weekend.

The French ceremony will mark Jonas and Turner’s second wedding, as the pair were wed in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May. A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple “had to get married in the States to make it legal” ahead of their planned European wedding.