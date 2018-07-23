Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Just Got the Sweetest Sentimental Tattoos Together

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner are at it again! The duo debuted a new set of matching tattoos to add to their coordinating collection — and the meaning behind them is very sweet.

On Saturday Jonas and Turner both showed off their new ink from tattoo artist Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoos on Instagram, revealing that they each got a tattoo in honor of their grandfathers.

Jonas had a stamp created with a photo of his grandfather PaPa Miller in his military uniform. Turner went for a more subtle approach getting a simple “G” written in cursive on her pinky finger in honor of her granddad, whom she says is her “hero.”

Earlier this year Jonas was spotted with a new tattoo of what appeared to be a naked woman that looked similar to Turner’s Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark (you can decide for yourself after looking at a photo of a scene it could have been inspired by).

We still aren’t sure who the tattoo is depicting, but Turner loved it so much she got a similar tattoo of a similar-looking woman peering over one shoulder on the center of her left upper thigh. At the time, tattoo artist Curt Montgomery shared the now-deleted photo.