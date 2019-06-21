Joe Jonas Sits Front Row as Ex Gigi Hadid Struts the Runway During Paris Men's Fashion Week

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Gigi Hadid walked the Berluti Menswear Spring Summer 2020 runway today in front of one unexpected audience member — her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

The “Sucker” singer sat front row — right next to Ricky Martin and a few spots down from Miguel — at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week show, as Hadid (whom he dated for five months in 2015) strutted the catwalk in a mint green suit with feather details layered over a structured button-up.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid in 2015 Chance Yeh/WireImage

Even though Paris Fashion Week is just getting underway, the 24-year-old supermodel has already taken it by storm (per usual). Aside from Berluti, Hadid also attended the Heron Preston, Louis Vuitton and Off-White shows.

Jonas, 29, documented his Parisian vacation yesterday on Instagram Stories with a few snaps of the sunset and the beautiful European scenery. On Thursday, the Jonas Brother and his wife, Sophie Turner, were spotted outside of the Hôtel Costes in Paris after enjoying dinner with friends.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, and Jonas (who wed in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards last month) are in Paris ahead of their highly-anticipated second wedding.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intends on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Jonas, who celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza with friends including brothers Nick and Kevin, first revealed that the couple would be saying their “I dos” for a second time in France during an April interview on the Zach Sang Show.