Joe Jonas Reveals Which 'Nice and Cozy' Clothing Item He Shares with Fiancée Sophie Turner

At the end of a long day, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just want to lounge at home.

The DNCE frontman and Game of Thrones actress — who announced their engagement in October 2017 with corresponding Instagram posts after about a year of dating — aren’t opposed to sharing clothes, the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Mostly it’s some hoodies,” says Jonas, whose music group DNCE has partnered with tennis brand K-Swiss for a new capsule collection. “We like wearing comfy clothes, so usually we like to feel nice and cozy around the house.”

The couple are also taking the same leisurely pace when it comes to planning their wedding. “We haven’t really started,” says the entertainer, 28, about how the wedding planning process is going. “We’re taking our sweet time.”

DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner enjoying a shopping day in Paris in October 2017. Spread Pictures / BACKGRID

In the meantime, Jonas has a new position to add to his resume: shoe designer.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to design shoes and clothing, and working with an iconic brand like [K-Swiss] was a thrill just because I feel like they’re one of those brands you think of from the ’80s and ’90s,” he says. “For me, that’s what I grew up loving.”

Each shoe captures the spirit of each band member’s individual personalities, and Jonas’ shoe, the Gen-K Icon Knit “Come Find Me,” is black-on-black with a pop of red and a bungee (instead of shoelaces) to “make our lives a little simpler,” he says.

“I have a friend who constantly says this phrase ‘Come find me,’ and I loved it,” he says about the inspiration behind the design. “He did a lot of traveling and would always post it, and I wanted to implement that in the shoes. It’s kind of a way to share where you are, whether you’re at school, on tour, on the other side of the world.”

Over the years, the entertainer has compiled quite a collection of kicks, and it’s “started to become nostalgic in a way for me,” he explains.

“I have some of the shoes because I wore them once on an award show and I don’t want to get rid of them just yet,” says Jonas.

The DNCE Collection (prices ranging from $70-$110) is available for purchase now on K-Swiss’s website, as well as exclusively at Journeys retail stores and online at journeys.com.