Joe Jonas Shows Off Freshly Dyed Pink Hair and New Arm Tattoos in Snap Shared by Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is rocking a new look.

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde over the summer, the Jonas Brothers frontman and new dad, 31, showed off his new hot pink buzz cut hairstyle in an Instagram Story shared by wife Sophie Turner, 24. In the same photo, Jonas also gave fans a glimpse at some new tattoos that he added to his already expansive collection.

With his left arm held up towards his face, Jonas' forearm could be seen, revealing three new circular tattoos of a woman's face which are meant to represent the proverb, "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."

Last month, Jonas and Turner were spotted out in public for the first time since welcoming their daughter Willa. The Game of Thrones actress and the singer held hands as they walked around their Los Angeles neighborhood dressed in comfortable, casual clothing and black protective face masks.

Reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they welcomed their first child at the end of July. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," said the statement shared with PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the birth, the couple welcomed their daughter Willa on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that the stars purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles. "They were hoping to expand their family," said another insider. Brand-new and modern, the couple's new home "is a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.