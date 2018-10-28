Joe Jonas Wows Kate Hudson's Halloween Bash as Fiancée Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones Character

Joe Jonas picked a Halloween costume that is close to his heart.

On Saturday, the DNCE singer, 29, channeled his fiancée Sophie Turner, 22, by dressing up as her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark. Meanwhile, Turner went as an elephant.

For his costume, Jonas wore a floor-length blue dress with gold embroidery, bell sleeves and a deep neckline. He paired the look with a flowing red wig that framed his face.

For her costume, Turner got cozy in a grey onesie — complete with floppy ears, a trunk and white tusks.

Jonas and Turner attended Kate Hudson‘s annual Halloween bash presented by Amazon at director Simon Kinberg‘s house. Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and her new husband Brad Falchuk, Olivia Munn, Rachel Zoe, Sara Foster, Sarah Silverman and other stars also attended.

On his Instagram Story, Jonas hilariously played the Game of Thrones music as he dramatically walked out from behind a door. He deadpanned right to the camera before turning his head upward and swishing his sleeves.

On her Instagram Story, Turner posted two playful selfies, one solo shot and one with Jonas, in her elephant costume.

In a picture of some spooky Halloween decorating, Turner offered fans a peek at what appeared to be an infinity pool dyed green with witch hats floating in it.

Jonas’ Halloween getup may be the nearest he gets to a role on Game of Thrones, which is airing its six-episode final season in early 2019.

“I would have [made a Game of Thrones cameo] in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety earlier in October. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas added. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

In March, Jonas was spotted with a new tattoo of a naked woman that fans speculated was Turner in character. Turner then got similar ink on her thigh.